From Harvey Weinstein to R Kelly: What felons had for Christmas dinner

R Kelly

The 56-year-old singer convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in 2021, and later on charges of child pornography and enticing a minor in 2022, is serving a 31-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina. For his Christmas meal, he had Cornish hens, cream of broccoli soup, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and pecan pie.

Josh Duggar

The 35-year-old, a former star of 19 Kids and Counting, convicted on child pornography charges, is serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville near Dallas. His holiday meal included baked Cornish hen, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner rolls, cheese and rice casserole, and assorted holiday pies.

Julie Chrisley

The 50-year-old from Chrisley Knows Best, found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, had her Christmas dinner in prison. The meal consisted of roast turkey, baked yams topped with marshmallows, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pecan pie.

Todd Chrisley

Her husband, 54, also from Chrisley Knows Best and serving a 12-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion, enjoyed a similar meal of roast turkey, baked yams with marshmallows, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pecan pie.

Joe Exotic

Better known as 'Tiger King', the 60-year-old is serving time for animal abuse and attempted murder-for-hire. He had a Christmas meal at his federal prison in Atlanta that featured baked Cornish hens, bread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, carrots, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and holiday pie.

Harvey Weinstein

The 71-year-old former film producer convicted of rape and serving a 23-year sentence, had a Christmas meal of baked chicken breast, seasoned chicken gravy, steamed white rice, steamed kernel corn, dinner rolls, margarine, and an ice cream sundae.

Tory Lanez

Lastly, the 31-year-old rapper, serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, enjoyed a festive meal of pineapple glazed ham, carrot and pineapple salad, mashed potatoes, beef gravy, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, ice cream, and blueberry crisp.

