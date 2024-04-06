'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Seattle: Fans and admirers from around the world descended on Seattle this week to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain 30 years after the troubled songwriter and lead singer of the seminal grunge rock band Nirvana took his own life.

Juan Prado Teno, a drummer from Chile and member of the fan group Nirvana Latino, said he identified with the raw energy of Cobain and Nirvana's music, as well as messages in their work vigorously denouncing homophobia, misogyny and racism.

"Nirvana for me is the philosophy to respect women, do it yourself, rock and roll. That's to me, Nirvana and the legacy of Cobain," Teno said while standing outside the Central Saloon, a storied grunge venue.

Teno said he was visiting the U.S. for the first time for Friday's anniversary of Cobain's death on April 5, 1994.

The singer, who was 27, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Seattle home he shared with fellow rocker and wife Courtney Love overlooking Lake Washington. He had been recovering from a drug and alcohol overdose the previous month.

According to excerpts from a suicide note read at a memorial service days later, Cobain took his life because he no longer felt the passion to go on with his music.

Nirvana's punk-influenced, raw-edged sound and the angst-filled lyrics penned by Cobain had propelled the band to the top of the pop music charts and put the Seattle-based grunge sound squarely in the mainstream.