Hearses refuse to take Alexei Navalny's body to funeral after threats, claims team

Moscow: Allies of deceased Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday that attempts to hire a hearse to take his body to his own funeral in Moscow the following day had been thwarted by unknown individuals.

Kira Yarmysh, a spokesperson for Navalny, said on X that unknown individuals had been threatening hearse providers by phone and that nobody had agreed to transport his body as a result.

Ivan Zhdanov, another ally, said Navalny's team would cope and find a solution anyway.

Navalny, who died on Feb 16 aged 47 in an Arctic penal colony, is due to be buried in the Russian capital on Friday after a church service in the southeastern suburb where he used to live.

The Kremlin critic's allies - who have promised to livestream his funeral service online - have accused the authorities of blocking a civil memorial service that they wanted to hold for him.