Heavy rains hit Dubai; flights disrupted, malls, cars, roads submerged in floods

Dubai was slapped by heavy floods as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was hit by extremely heavy rains on Tuesday.

Pictures and videos of flooded roads, streets, shopping malls, etc were seen on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Roads turned into rivers as they were filled up with ankle-deep water.

Shopping centres like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates were also seen flooding.

Schools across the UAE have been shut and are expected to remain closed on today as well.