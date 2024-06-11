Heavy rains paralyse airport on Spanish island of Mallorca

Madrid: Water cascaded from the ceiling and planes were grounded on flooded runways at the airport of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island of Mallorca, as heavy rains swept over the popular tourist destination on Tuesday.

The storm brought all activity to a halt at Son Sant Joan airport, Spain's third-biggest, due to the "impossibility of operating safely", operator Aena said in a statement.

The airport activated its emergency plan and flights to Mallorca were temporarily re-routed to alternative airports, Transport Minister Oscar Puente said.

Puente later said on social messaging platform X that the airport was resuming operations as the rain subsided.