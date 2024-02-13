Here are the Republicans breaking with their party to back Ukraine aid

Some Republicans who have balked at the bill have suggested that they could ultimately back the legislation on final passage after trying to use their opposition to win the chance to change it— an effort that has so far not proved successful. But whether more than half of the 49 Republicans will vote for it remains an open question.

Here’s a closer look at the defectors so far, and what is motivating them.

All but two of the Senate’s Republican leaders

The group includes the two top Senate Republicans, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John Thune of South Dakota, as well as two others on the leadership team: Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Two other leaders, Senators John Barrasso of Wyoming and Steve Daines of Montana, both of whom have endorsed Trump, are opposed.

The sharp split on the funding inside the top echelons of the Senate Republican Conference mirrors a sharp division inside the party, which for much of the post-World War II era has been a strong proponent of exerting American power overseas and standing by US allies. But there is a growing and strong sentiment among Republicans, encouraged by Trump— toward withdrawing from foreign involvement.