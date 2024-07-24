Here comes the ‘KHive’: Buzz for Kamala Harris grows after Biden’s debate stumble

Imagine a presidency that could be, unburdened by what has been.

That is the future being dreamed about by supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, drawn from a meme referring to one of Harris’ favorite expressions: “what can be, unburdened by what has been.”

Harris has been criticized throughout her three-plus years in office, with articles examining her management of the border crisis and her struggle to define her tenure in the often-thankless role of vice president. She has proved unpopular enough among voters that she has often not been immediately thought of as President Joe Biden’s obvious successor, with Democratic stalwarts often naming governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Gavin Newsom of California as more appealing choices.

But now, with Biden besieged with questions about his age and mental acuity after his alarming debate performance against former President Donald Trump last week, Harris is seeing a surge of support. It is coming from prominent Democratic politicians signaling they are prepared to close ranks around her, and from a crowd of supporters on social media labeling themselves the “KHive,” as they share posts calling attention to her occasionally zany quotations and to videos of her dance moves.