'He's saying it out loud': Biden on Trump 'dictator' remark

President Joe Biden told donors at a political fundraiser on Monday that former President Donald Trump is a threat to US democracy and said the Republican had pledged to be a dictator for a day if elected in 2024.

"He's saying it out loud," said Biden, a Democrat who is running for reelection.

Biden has sought to use Trump's words against him on a number of occasions as a way to boost his own political prospects, casting Trump as a threat to democracy.

"The other day he said he wants to be a dictator only on one day, wipe out the civil servants and a whole range of other things," Biden told donors at a campaign event in Philadelphia. "He embraces political violence instead of rejecting it. We can’t let that happen."

During a speech on Saturday, Trump repeated a statement he made during a Fox News town hall last week that he did not intend to become a dictator if he wins the presidency again except "on day one".