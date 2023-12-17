Hindu Americans organise car rally in Washington suburb to celebrate Ram temple inauguration

“After 500 years of struggle by Hindus, Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir is being inaugurated and so we are organising a historic celebration of the same in the Washington, DC area on January 20 next year with about 1,000 American Hindu families. The celebration will include Ram Leela, stories of Shri Ram, Hindu prayers to Shri Ram, bhajans (devotional songs) to Bhagawan Shri Ram and his family,” said Mahendra Sapa, the president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America DC chapter.