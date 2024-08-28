'Hindus are our brothers and sisters': Jamaat-e-Islami supremo denies party's involvement in attacks in Bangladesh

Rahman attributed the negative portrayal of Jamaat-e-Islami to a malicious media campaign and noted that, despite being the worst sufferer of the atrocities committed by the Sheikh Hasina government over the past 15 years, “But still we are on the ground, and Jamaat still enjoys people’s support.” When asked about perceptions that Jamaat has been involved in anti-India terrorist activities in Bangladesh, Rehman dismissed this as a “malicious campaign and wrong perception” that needs to be corrected.