Historic England castle hopes to lure Indian tourists with new exhibition

“Works like ‘Over the Earth’, ‘Runner’ and ‘Versus’ sit compellingly in the grounds of Castle Howard – with its wonderful gardens, woods and lakes, historic interiors and collection of antique sculpture – inviting us to see the past through the present and to look at the world afresh.”

Since the 1960s, Castle Howard has been used as a location for many film and television productions and the team indicated they are keen to also have a Bollywood film or song sequence being shot on its grounds.