Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached. What happens next?

In the case of Mayorkas, the impeachment articles also appoint 11 impeachment managers. The group includes Reps. Mark Green of Tennessee, the chair of the Homeland Security Committee that drew up the charges, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who has led the drive to seek his removal.

Also, part of the team are Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ben Cline of Virginia, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Michael Guest of Mississippi, Harriet Hageman of Wyoming, Laurel Lee of Florida, Michael McCaul of Texas and August Pfluger of Texas.