Hope and Despair: Families in Bangladesh’s fight for justice against forced disappearances

“The Awami League made forced disappearances an institutionalized weapon against the opposition to quell dissent. There are at least more than 600 cases of BNP workers and supporters being abducted and forced disappearances. Although many of them returned home after several years, most of them were not the same. Still, there are hundreds of such BNP workers across Bangladesh who are victims of forced disappearances,” senior BNP leader Sama Obayed told PTI.