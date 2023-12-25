Hoping for peace with Houthis, Saudis keep low profile in Red Sea conflict

The new Saudi strategy in Yemen -- which leans away from direct military action and toward cultivating relationships with Yemeni factions -- is driven by the reality that after eight years of war, the Houthis effectively won. As fighting has quieted down, the militia -- which espouses a religious ideology inspired by a sub-sect of Shiite Islam -- has settled into power in northern Yemen, where it has created an impoverished proto-state that it rules with an iron fist.