House approves Biden impeachment inquiry as It hunts for an offence

Washington: The House voted Wednesday to formally open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, pushing forward with a yearlong Republican investigation that has failed to produce evidence of anything approaching high crimes or misdemeanors.

Republicans said the vote was needed to give them full authority to continue carrying out their investigation amid anticipated legal challenges from the White House. Democrats have denounced the inquiry as a fishing expedition and a political stunt.

GOP leaders refrained for months from calling a vote to open an impeachment inquiry, given the reservations of mainstream Republicans, many of them from politically competitive districts, about moving forward without proof that Biden had done anything wrong. Instead, Kevin McCarthy, the speaker at the time, unilaterally announced one in September as he was facing pressure from the far right to deliver on its priorities.

But Wednesday’s vote underscored how the political ground has shifted. The 221-212 vote was along party lines, with all Republicans voting to approve the inquiry and all Democrats opposed.