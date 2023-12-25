Houthis vs the world: A look at US-led resistance against Iran-backed rebels in Red Sea

In response to the drone attacks on cargo ships, a number of countries have joined forces to patrol the Red Sea. The naval operation, named Operation Prosperity Guardian, is being majorly undertaken by the US, UK, Canada, France, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Seychelles, Bahrain, Norway, and Spain. The US has however said that a total of 20 countries have agreed to be a part of this defence coalition.

The Seafarers International Union, in its announcement of the operation’s launch, said it will be “under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153”.

Here is what the member nations are saying:

United States:

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced on December 19 plans to set up a multinational coalition to safeguard Red Sea shipping called Operation Prosperity Guardian.

During a trip to the Middle East, he said the operations would be joined by Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

On Thursday, December 21, Austin said Greece and Australia had also joined the grouping, taking it to a total of 20, but added that at least eight countries taking part have declined to be publicly named.

France:

France's Defence Ministry said it supported efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and surrounding area and said it already operated in the region. But it said its ships would stay under French command and did not say if it would deploy more naval forces.

France has a naval base in the United Arab Emirates and 1,500 troops in Djibouti. Its frigate Languedoc is now in the Red Sea.

Italy:

Italy's Defence Ministry said it would send naval frigate Virginio Fasan to the Red Sea to protect its national interests in response to specific requests made by Italian shipowners.

It said this was part of its existing operations and was not part of Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Spain:

Spain's Defence Ministry said it would only participate in NATO-led missions or EU-coordinated operations. "We will not participate unilaterally in the Red Sea operation," it said.

Britain:

Britain said destroyer HMS Diamond would join Operation Prosperity Guardian. Britain's defence ministry said the coalition would operate as part of the US-led CMF.

Greece:

Greece said on Thursday it would send a naval frigate to the Red Sea and that it would participate in Operation Prosperity Guardian.

Other countries:

The Netherlands said it would send two staff officers. Meanwhile, Norway said it would send 10 naval officers to Bahrain, the headquarters of CMF. Denmark on Wednesday said that it would take part in the operation, sending one officer.

Shooting down drones

Warships belonging to the member nations of Operation Prosperity Guardian are trying to mitigate these attacks by shooting down drones targetting merchant ships in the southern Red Sea. As the merchant ships are not equipped to deal with these attacks, they usually seek support from warships patrolling in the region. Notably, these warships have also been at times targetted by the Houthis.