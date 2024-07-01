The road to a crisis: How democrats let Biden glide to renomination

In the aftermath of Thursday's presidential debate, as Jill Biden led President Joe Biden off the stage, former Sen Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., raised what she called a "hard and heartbreaking" question.

"You have to ask,'' she said on MSNBC, "how did we get here?"

Barely seven weeks before Democrats gather in Chicago to formally nominate Biden for a second term, the Democratic Party is in crisis. Many party leaders, donors, activists and ordinary voters, stunned by the president's faltering debate appearance, now fear he will lose to former President Donald Trump and drag Democrats to devastating defeats in congressional and state elections.