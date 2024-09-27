Harris heads to the border trying to project toughness against Trump

Drawing attention to the border is a political risk: Former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have maligned and mischaracterized Harris' record on immigration. As vice president, she has sometimes done herself no favors on the issue, and even members of her own party panned her early efforts as clumsy. She drew criticism in particular for an interview three years ago in which she responded to a question about why she had not yet traveled to the border by saying, "I haven't been to Europe."