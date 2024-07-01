'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl grows to a Category 4

Beryl developed into a record-breaking Category 4 hurricane Sunday -- the earliest in a season that a storm has reached such strength -- as forecasters warned it would continue to rapidly intensify while moving west toward the Caribbean Sea.

Before Beryl, the earliest Category 4 hurricane was Hurricane Dennis on July 8, 2005.

The first hurricane of the 2024 season, Beryl is expected to bring "life-threatening winds and storm surge" to the Windward Islands, southeast of Puerto Rico and north of Venezuela, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.