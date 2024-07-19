Hulk Hogan, former WWE star, tears off shirt on stage, endorsing Donald Trump for US President at Republican National Convention

Hogan, whose real name is Terry G Bollea, said, "I've seen the greatest tag team of my life!" amid cheers from the crowd. The WWE Hall of Famer proceeded to hail Trump as his 'hero' and raised a clarion call for 'Trump-O-Mania' to 'make America great again.'

The audience responded to this with chants of "USA! USA!".

Trump appeared at the RNC days after the assassination attempt on his life. However, he has put out a message of unity, besides picking J D Vance as his running mate.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that 81-year-old Joe Biden will exit the presidential race after numerous notable voices including former President Barack Obama—under whom Biden was Vice President earlier—urged him to quit the contest.

Trump has garnered support from Elon Musk as well, who reportedly will be dedicating $45 million per month to his cause, with the X owner also taking potshots at Biden over rumours of him bowing out.