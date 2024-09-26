Hurricane Helene barrels toward Florida in US; fierce winds, storm surge expected

Florida braced for the arrival of Hurricane Helene on Thursday, forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it smashes into the state's panhandle.

Officials issued dire warnings, pleading with residents in coastal areas along the hurricane's path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a potentially deadly storm surge, the wall of seawater pushed on land by hurricane-force winds, that could rise to 20 feet (6.1 meters) in some spots.

"This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low- lying areas," said Jared Miller, the sheriff of Wakulla County where Helene is forecast to make landfall. "Please heed the evacuation orders in place as time is running out to do so."

Helene roared across the Gulf of Mexico, picking up power from the warm ocean water.

Hurricane Helene became a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) as it moved north-northeast at about 12 miles per hour (19 km per hour). It was about 320 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.