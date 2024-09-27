Hurricane Helene hits Florida as one of the largest storms to strike US

Helene is expected to remain a full-fledged hurricane as it rolls through the Macon, Georgia, area on Friday, forecasters said. It could bring 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rain or more, potentially devastating the state's cotton and pecan crops, which are in the middle of harvesting season.

"The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.

After making landfall across the Florida coast, Helene is expected to move more slowly over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.

Numerous evacuations were ordered along Florida's Gulf Coast, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

In Taylor County, the Sheriff's Department wrote on social media that residents who decided not to evacuate should write their names and dates of birth on their arms in permanent ink "so that you can be identified and family notified."

In coastal Dunedin, Florida, about 25 miles west of Tampa, state ferry boat operator Ken Wood, 58, planned to ride out the storm with his 16-year-old cat, Andy.

"We're under orders, but I'm going to stay right here at the house," Wood told Reuters by telephone.

Tallahassee officials expressed concern that the storm could cause unprecedented damage.