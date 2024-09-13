Husband murders former Miss Switzerland finalist; disposes off body with jigsaw, hand blender

Former Miss Switzerland finalist, Kristina Joksimovic, was allegedly murdered by her husband who then dismembered her body in an attempt to dispose it off, according to a report in India Today.
The 38 year-old catwalk coach was found dead at her residence in February 2024. Her husband named Thomas, confessed to the killing. He claimed that she had attacked him with a knife and that he killed her in self defense. However, the report "contradicts his description of self-defence", India Today report quoted a Swiss outlet FM1.
The report adds that Thomas was arrested the day after victim's body was discovered. Initially he claimed that he found Joksimovic's dead body and dismembered it in panic.
An investigation revealed "concrete indications of mental illness" in the case, The report said citing a UK-based media outlet LBC.
The couple lived in a "spacious semi-detached house" in an affluent area of Basel. A month before her death, Kristina had shared their photos on her Instagram account.
The court hearing revealed that Joksimovic was strangled before her death.
India Today citing Swiss outlet Blick, reported that, Thomas tried to dispose off Joksimovic's body using a multitude of tools jigsaw, knife, garden shears and a hand blender. He also tried to dissolve her mortal remains in a chemical solution. She had married Thomas in 2017 and has two children with him.
Joksimovic had been a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant and was also crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland. She later became a catwalk coach, the report added.
Published 13 September 2024, 14:42 IST