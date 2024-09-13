Husband murders former Miss Switzerland finalist; disposes off body with jigsaw, hand blender

The report adds that Thomas was arrested the day after victim's body was discovered. Initially he claimed that he found Joksimovic's dead body and dismembered it in panic.

An investigation revealed "concrete indications of mental illness" in the case, The report said citing a UK-based media outlet LBC.

The couple lived in a "spacious semi-detached house" in an affluent area of Basel. A month before her death, Kristina had shared their photos on her Instagram account.

The court hearing revealed that Joksimovic was strangled before her death.

India Today citing Swiss outlet Blick, reported that, Thomas tried to dispose off Joksimovic's body using a multitude of tools jigsaw, knife, garden shears and a hand blender. He also tried to dissolve her mortal remains in a chemical solution. She had married Thomas in 2017 and has two children with him.

Joksimovic had been a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant and was also crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland. She later became a catwalk coach, the report added.