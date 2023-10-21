'I am the son of the soil, Maryam is the daughter of the soil': Nawaz anoints daughter as political heir

Making an emotional appeal to the cheering crowds, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo said, “I have served the country with loyalty whenever I was given a chance to resolve the issues facing Pakistan. I never hesitated from any sacrifice.”

He went on to mention how he regretted the “false cases” against him, (his brother and former foreign minister) Shehbaz, Maryam, and other PML-N leaders and then claimed “his relationship with the nation is the same as when he left the country,” and that he was proud to see “loyalty in the eyes of his people.”

“They (the authorities) came to arrest her. This brave girl faced the imminent threat,” Sharif said, adding, “I am the son of the soil. My daughter, Maryam, she is the daughter of the soil too,” he proclaimed to the louder cheering of the gathering.