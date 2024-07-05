ICC prosecutor opted for warrants over visit to Gaza

The Hague/Washington: On May 20, the same day International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan made a surprise request for warrants to arrest the leaders of Israel and Hamas involved in the Gaza conflict, he suddenly cancelled a sensitive mission to collect evidence in the region, eight people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Planning for the visit had been under way for months with US officials, four of the sources said.

Khan's decision to request the warrants upended the plans backed by Washington and London for the prosecutor and his team to visit Gaza and Israel.

The court was set to gather on-site evidence of war crimes and offer Israeli leaders a first opportunity to present their position and any action they were taking to respond to the allegations of war crimes, five sources with direct knowledge of the exchanges told Reuters.

The office of the prosecutor at the court said in an email to Reuters after the news agency published its story that Israel had never approved a mission to collect evidence "on the territory of Israel or in the State of Palestine."

Khan's request for a warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - the court's first attempt to detain a sitting, Western-backed head of state - also flew in the face of efforts the US and Britain were leading to prevent the court from prosecuting Israeli leaders, the sources said.