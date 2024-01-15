Iceland volcano recedes after 'black day' of town fires

Molten lava flows reached the outskirts of Grindavik around noon on Sunday, setting three houses alight, although the town was evacuated earlier and there was no immediate danger to people.

It was the second eruption on the peninsula of Reykjanes in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.

Live video footage on Monday showed glimpses of orange lava still flowing to the surface but at smaller volumes, and further away from the town.

Geologists on Sunday said magma corridors were believed to be flowing underneath the abandoned town, however, posing continued risk.