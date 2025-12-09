Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

IMF approves USD 1.2 billion fresh disbursement for Pakistan

As per the latest approval, Pakistan is allowed to draw USD 1 billion under EFF and USD 200 million under RSF, the report said.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 06:53 IST
World newsPakistanIMF

Follow us on :

Follow Us