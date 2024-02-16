Imran Khan’s party claims his wife Bushra Bibi’s life is in danger

Yousufzai, who is also the spokesperson for Bushra took to the X platform and shared that during a meeting, Bushra disclosed that she had been given some harmful thing to eat which, she claimed, “resembled acid in her food and caused intense pain for the past five days.” “There is a serious threat to (her) life, she should get a medical check-up as soon as possible,” the lawyer said and added, that Bushra’s daughter, son-in-law, Khan's two sisters Halima Apa and Uzma Apa, and at least five lawyers, including Latif Khosa and Barrister Salman Safdar met her at her residence.