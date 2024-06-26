Imran Khan's party issues warning as Pak govt officials indicate 'long' jail time for ex-PM

Islamabad: A senior government official on Wednesday indicated that former prime minister Imran Khan would be kept in jail "as long as possible", prompting his party to immediately warn against any “unjust attempts” to keep him incarcerated.

The comments by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, who is also a former interior minister, came while participating in a talk show on ARY News channel.

Khan’s party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a WhatsApp message, shared the clip of the programme and a brief statement against Sanaullah’s remarks.

“Ruling party’s senior official and former interior minister of Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah hints at framing new charges against Imran Khan. Any more unjust attempts to keep him imprisoned will aggravate the supporters as they wait impatiently for bail granted in the Iddat case,” it read.

The Iddat case is the last one against Khan and if he receives bail, he may come out, but if the comments of the advisor are any indication, it may not be like that.