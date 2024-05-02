Imran Khan’s party issues white paper calling for judicial commission to probe 'rigging' in February 8 elections

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday issued a white paper on the alleged “rigging” of the February 8 general elections and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe what it described as “snatching of the 180 seats” in Parliament.

The February 8 general elections delivered a fractured mandate. Independent candidates—a majority backed by 71-year-old Khan's PTI party—won 93 seats in the 336-member National Assembly.