In a first since 1948, Israeli military sends draft notices for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Jerusalem: The Israeli military issued call-up notices to 1,000 members of the ultra-Orthodox community on Sunday in a move meant to bolster the army's ranks but which could further inflame tensions between religious and secular Israelis.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that the defence ministry could no longer grant blanket exemptions to Jewish seminary students from the conscript military. That arrangement had been in place since around the time of Israel's establishment in 1948 when the number of ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, was tiny.

The new policy shift has been opposed by the two religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, placing severe strains on the right-wing coalition and sparking protests as the war in Gaza continues.