In a murder-suicide, Texas women tells her 3-year-old son to 'say goodbye to daddy' before shooting him

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the sequence of events began when Savannah left work on the afternoon of March 18 and headed straight to her ex’s residence while he was still at work, as stated by the publication.

She damaged her ex-husbands house along with some of his personal items and later returned to her own home, where the police found her wedding dress and some portraits laid out on the bed.

Sheriff Javier Salazar of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that she had fired two shots at her wedding portraits.

She then picked up her son from daycare and started to bombard Kaiden’s father with the messages, the authorities added.

"You don't have anything to go home to now. You really don't," Kriger said on a FaceTime call. "You won't have anything at all at the end of the day."

"Say goodbye to your son," the final text to her ex read.

A 21-second video recovered from the mother’s phone shows Savannah Kriger and her son sitting in the ditch in the park, where their dead bodies would later be discovered, the publication mentioned.