In a murder-suicide, Texas women tells her 3-year-old son to 'say goodbye to daddy' before shooting him

Savannah Kriger, a 32-year old woman from Texas, told her son to bid farewell to his father moments before she shot the boy and then shot herself, The New York Post reported.
The incident took place a day before she was due in court for a custody hearing with her ex-husband, police said.
On March 19, Savannah and her son Kaiden were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads at a San Antonio park. Authorities have spent weeks probing the murder-suicide case.
In the hours prior to their deaths, authorities determined Kriger had even shot at her wedding photographs, trashed her ex-husband’s home and taunted him with a slew of FaceTime videos and texts warning him, “You won’t have anything at all by the end of the day.”
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the sequence of events began when Savannah left work on the afternoon of March 18 and headed straight to her ex’s residence while he was still at work, as stated by the publication.
She damaged her ex-husbands house along with some of his personal items and later returned to her own home, where the police found her wedding dress and some portraits laid out on the bed.
Sheriff Javier Salazar of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that she had fired two shots at her wedding portraits.
She then picked up her son from daycare and started to bombard Kaiden’s father with the messages, the authorities added.
"You don't have anything to go home to now. You really don't," Kriger said on a FaceTime call. "You won't have anything at all at the end of the day."
"Say goodbye to your son," the final text to her ex read.
A 21-second video recovered from the mother’s phone shows Savannah Kriger and her son sitting in the ditch in the park, where their dead bodies would later be discovered, the publication mentioned.
In the video, she told her son to "Say goodbye to Daddy".
The sheriff stated that even though the video didn’t capture the fatal shootings, Kriger’s intentions were “pretty clear,”
The dead bodies were discovered some 19 hours later after an Amber Alert was issued and authorities scoured the area, the publication added.
The two deaths were labelled as a murder-suicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.