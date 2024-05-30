In another blow, 14 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty in landmark subversion trial

The US and some other countries have criticised the trial as politically motivated, calling for the accused to be immediately released.

Security was tight around the High Court, where diplomats from the US, Britain and Europe have attended proceedings. Scores of police officers and vehicles patrolled the area. Some supporters queued overnight to secure a spot.

"I came because it's a critical stage and a historical moment" for Hong Kong, said a man who gave only his surname, Chiu, 35, who began waiting at midnight. The defendants "all stood up for themselves and for Hong Kong people, hoping to make a change".

The defendants are accused of a "vicious plot" to paralyse government and force the city's leader to resign through an unofficial pre-selection ballot in a July 2020 citywide election. The democrats maintain it was an unofficial attempt to select the strongest candidates in a bid to win a historic majority in Hong Kong's legislature.

Mass pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 against Beijing's plans for security legislation that democrats argued infringed on freedoms guaranteed when Hong Kong was handed back to China by the British in 1997.

Most of the accused have been detained since Feb. 28, 2021, and were subjected to marathon bail hearings.