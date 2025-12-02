<h2><strong>Afghanistan</strong></h2>.<p>The 2025/26 Women Peace and Security Index by the Georgetown Institute names <strong>Afghanistan</strong> as the world's most dangerous place for women, reflected by its low score of 0.279.</p>.<h2>Yemen</h2>.<p>Yemen holds the second-highest ranking for danger, with a score of 0.323.</p>.<h2>Central African Republic</h2>.<p>With a score of 0.362, the Central African Republic is ranked the third most unsafe location in the ranking.</p>.<h2>Syrian Arab Republic</h2>.<p>The Syrian Arab Republic is fourth on the list with a score of 0.364.</p>.<h2>Sudan</h2>.<p>Sudan occupies the fifth position on the list, having received an index score of 0.364.</p>.<h2>Haiti</h2>.<p>Sixth position goes to Haiti with a score of 0.399.</p>.<h2>Democratic Republic of the Congo</h2>.<p>The Democratic Republic of the Congo is positioned seventh on the list with a 0.405 index rating.</p>.<h2>Burundi</h2>.<p>Burundi sits in the eighth spot with an index score of 0.407.</p>.<h2>South Sudan</h2>.<p>Registering a score of 0.411, South Sudan ranks ninth on the list.</p>.<h2>Myanmar</h2>.<p>Myanmar has scored 0.442 and rounds off the top 10 list of the world's most unsafe countries for women, according to the Georgetown Institute's 2025/26 Women Peace and Security Index.</p>.<h2>India</h2>.<p>India is ranked 131st out of 181 countries in the index, achieving a score of 0.607.</p>