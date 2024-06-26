India asks Italy to take prompt action against those responsible for Indian worker's death

When Meloni recalled the death of Singh all the deputies present in the Chamber stood up and applauded. Minister Tajani, after getting up, told the prime minister: "I asked for visas for the family". "Bravo," Meloni replied.

Last week, Meloni had said that Singh, one of thousands of Indian immigrants who work the fields in the country, was the victim of "inhuman acts".

"These are inhumane acts that do not belong to the Italian people. I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly,” she said following a Cabinet meeting last week.

Singh, who was abandoned by his employer after a strawberry wrapping machine severed his arm in Latina, died last week due to "copious bleeding", ANSA reported separately, citing initial results of an autopsy.