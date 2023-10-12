Home
Homeworld

India condemns Hamas 'terrorist attack', reiterates backing for independent Palestine

Meanwhile, a chartered flight will reach Tel Aviv this evening. It is expected to get 230 Indians stuck in Israel onboard, informed MEA spokesperson.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 11:50 IST

India views the strike by Hamas militants on Israel as a "terrorist attack", a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"There is a global responsibility to respond to terrorism in all its forms," Arindam Bagchi told reporters at a briefing while noting: "India has always advocated for an independent Palestine."

Meanwhile, a chartered flight will reach Tel Aviv this evening. It is expected to get 230 Indians stuck in Israel onboard, informed MEA spokesperson.

We have all options, but the role of IAF (in evacuation) can't be ruled out, said MEA spokesperson on 'Operation Ajay' to bring back Indians from Israel.

(Published 12 October 2023, 11:50 IST)
World newsIndiaIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamas

