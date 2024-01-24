Indian American couple convicted for forced labour in Virginia

The sentencing of Harmanpreet Singh, 30, and Kulbir Kaur, 43, who forced the victim, their cousin, to provide labour and services at their store, including working as the cashier, preparing food, cleaning and managing store records, for May 8.

They face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to Rs 2 crore ($2,50,000) and mandatory restitution for the forced labour charge.