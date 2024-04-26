Indian-origin man shot, killed by San Antonio police amid attempts to apprehend him

New York: A 42-year-old Indian-origin man was shot and killed by police in San Antonio after he struck two officers with his vehicle as they were trying to apprehend him in connection with an aggravated assault case.

Sachin Sahoo was pronounced deceased at the scene after police officer Tyler Turner shot at him on April 21.

Sahoo originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Sources said he could have been a naturalised US citizen.

According to a preliminary investigation, just before 6:30 pm on April 21, officers were dispatched to a home in Cheviot Heights in San Antonio for a report about Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, the San Antonio Police Department said in a statement to PTI.

Upon arrival, officers found a 51-year-old female who had been intentionally struck by a vehicle.

The suspect, Sahoo, had fled the location. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. San Antonio Police Detectives issued a felony arrest warrant for Sahoo in that incident.

Several hours later, neighbours called the police to inform them that Sahoo had returned to the original location. Officers arrived and attempted to contact him when he struck two officers with his vehicle. One officer fired his weapon, striking Sahoo, who was “pronounced deceased on scene.”