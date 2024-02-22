Indian-origin Sikh woman from Germany converts to Islam to marry man in Pakistan

Islamabad: A Sikh woman of Indian origin from Germany has married a man from Pakistan's Punjab province, the latest case of marriages between people in the two estranged neighbouring countries, according to a media report on Thursday.

Jaspreet Kaur, now known as Zainab, exchanged vows with Ali Arsalan, as confirmed by the certificate of acceptance of Islam issued by the Jamia Hanafia, Sialkot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Kaur hails from Ludhiana in Punjab and embraced Islam at Jamia Hanafia Sialkot before the marriage, where she adopted her new Islamic name.