Indian-origin woman among three charged for holding pro-Palestinian procession outside Singapore Presidential Palace

Annamalai, 36, has been charged with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area while Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29, and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25, are accused of organising the procession that took place between 2 pm and 3 pm along the perimeter of the Istana, according to a Channel News Asia report.