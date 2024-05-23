Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Indian student dies in bike accident in New York

Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 17:42 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 17:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New York: In a tragic incident, an Indian student here has died after he met with a bike accident.

Shri Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY) and passed away in a bike accident Wednesday evening.

"Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening", the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.

Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 17:42 IST
World newsNew YorkUSAAccidentUnited States of AmericaIndian student

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT