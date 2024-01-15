Planning to study in Canada? Tough times ahead as nation mulls capping international student numbers

In an interview with CTV News, Miller said the federal government will need to have talks with provincial governments “to make sure that the provinces that have not been doing their jobs actually rein in those numbers on a pure volume basis.”

“That volume is disconcerting,” Miller said, in reference to the number of international students in Canada. “It's really a system that has gotten out of control.”

A cap on international students would not be a “one-size-fits-all solution” to housing shortages across Canada, Miller noted.