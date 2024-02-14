Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential election

Indonesia Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared victory in a presidential election on Wednesday after unofficial vote counts showed him with a huge lead that could see him win in a single round.

Political veteran Prabowo, a former special forces commander, had about 58 per cent of votes according to four pollsters, based on ballots counted in a sample of voting stations nationwide. The number of ballots tallied ranged from about 78 to 93 per cent as of 1233 GMT.

In a rousing speech before supporters that drew huge applause, Prabowo vowed to create a government consisting of "the best Indonesians" and said it was a victory for all of the people.

Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo trailed with about 25 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, according to independent pollsters conducting "quick counts", which in previous elections have proven to be accurate.