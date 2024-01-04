Iowa school shooting wounds multiple people, sheriff says

Perry, Iowa: Several people were wounded on Thursday morning at an Iowa high school on the first day of classes after the holiday break, officials said, prompting Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to cancel a scheduled campaign event in the town.

The shooting at Perry High School took place just after 7:30 am (1330 GMT) and resulted in "multiple victims," Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said at a news briefing. The extent and exact number of injuries are still being determined, he said.

ABC News previously reported that at least one person was killed, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. Infante did not confirm or deny that report.

The sheriff said the shooter had been identified but would not say whether the suspect was in custody.