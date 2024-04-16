Iran did not provide US with attack warning or targets, White House says

"Iran never gave us a message giving us the time or the targets," said Kirby. "This whole narrative out there that Iran passed us a message about what they were going to do is ridiculous."

Turkish, Jordanian and Iraqi officials said on Sunday that Iran

gave wide notice

days before its drone and missile attack on Israel, but US officials said Tehran did not warn Washington and that it was aiming to cause significant damage.

Iranian sources told Reuters last week Tehran signalled to Washington that it would respond to Israel's attack on its Syrian embassy in a way that aims to avoid major escalation and it will not act hastily.

A US official said late last Thursday that the United States expects an attack by Iran against Israel but one that would not be big enough to draw Washington into war.