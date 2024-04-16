Iran-Israel tensions prompt US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to postpone trip to India

New Delhi: United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India this week in view of the evolving situation in West Asia following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The senior Biden administration official was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the progress in implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) besides other issues.

It was the second time this year that Sullivan has postponed his trip to India.

"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week," a US Embassy spokesperson said.