Iran navy escorting Iranian commercial ships to Red Sea, commander says

Dubai: Iran's navy is escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea, Naval Commander Shahram Irani said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The move follows the first-ever direct Iranian attack on Israel, carried out in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus.

Iran is bracing for a possible Israeli retaliation, with Israel's war cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss a response.