Iran President Raisi & Pakistan Army chief Munir discuss border security issues after conducting tit-for-tat air strikes

Islamabad: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir discussed regional peace, stability and border security, months after the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat air strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

Gen Munir called on Raisi, the first head of state of any country to visit Pakistan after the February 8 general elections, and emphasised the need for “improved coordination” against the terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army said.

General Munir described the Pakistan-Iran border as the “border of peace and friendship”, emphasising the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardising the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries, it said.

The statement said that the discussion between the two dignitaries focussed on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability, and border security.

"Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity," said the ISPR statement.