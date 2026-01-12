<p>Dubai - Communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open, such as through a US special envoy or traditional intermediaries such as Switzerland, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.</p><p>He was responding, via an English translation, to a question about contact with US President Donald Trump as Tehran faces protests.</p>.Iran says 'situation is now under total control' after weekend violence.<p>Trump said on Sunday that Iran had called to negotiate its nuclear programme. Baghaei said that "contradictory messages" had been sent that caused ambiguity and that Iran remained committed to diplomacy.</p>