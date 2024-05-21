Iranian president Raisi's helicopter crash exposes dangers of country’s ancient fleet

The helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is the latest reminder of the poor state of many aircraft operating in the Islamic Republic after almost half a century of US sanctions.

Iran has been largely barred from purchasing new aircraft or aircraft components from US or European suppliers since the revolution of 1979, leaving both military and civilian operators cut off from heavyweights Boeing Co. and Airbus SE and reliant on patched-up vehicles from earlier eras.

Iranian airlines operate some of the world’s oldest aircraft, with an average fleet age of over 25 years. Some domestic services are operated by models that have long been retired in the rest of the world, including the McDonnell Douglas MD-83 and Airbus A300 and A310.

McDonnell Douglas was acquired by Boeing some 27 years ago.

The BBC identified Raisi’s helicopter as a Bell 212, a US model that first entered service in 1968 and stopped being made in 1998.